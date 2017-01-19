The Federal Government has concluded plans to launch the economy recovery plan of the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration in February.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo stated this on Wednesday and that the federal government was critically considering the option of tapping into the Pension Funds for massive investments in infrastructures.

Osinbajo disclosed this while fielding questions at two separate panels tagged “panel of Building Africa” and “International Business Interaction Group of investors” focused exclusively on Nigeria on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

He said that massive investments in the people and their skills would bring about economic prosperity. Osinbajo’s presentations were encapsulated in a statement by his media aide, Mr. Laolu Akande.

“The Vice President noted that the Buhari administration is “committed to investing more in infrastructure,” than in previous times by ensuring that 30% of the budget goes into capital expenditure. Vice President Osinbajo

“Assuring that the Buhari administration is very confident about the recovery of the Nigerian economy, Prof. Osinbajo said “it is not difficult to get out of where we are if we understand why we are where we are.” “He reminded his audience that the Nigerian economy remains indisputably the biggest in terms of size of the economy.

“Speaking at the Business Interaction Group attended by several international and local investors and business interests, and hosted by the Nigerian delegation, the Vice President assured that the newly developed Economic Recovery Growth Plan of the Buhari administration has been specifically designed to take the country out of recession and in the long term continue to grow the economy.