Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said President Buhari is in the right state of health to resume work.

Speaking with state house correspondents after a meeting with President Buhari in the state house in Abuja yesterday, Osinbajo said;

"He is very well. We just had a very long meeting to bring the President up to speed on some of the things we have done while he was away‎. And he has given a few directives on what we should be doing on so many areas, the northeast, budget, the economy and a wide range of issues. He held a meeting with me for over an hour where we discussed a wide range of issues so his readiness for work is not in doubt at all. In fact he is over ready."

Osinbajo disclosed he has officially handed over power back to President Buhari and has resumed office as Vice President