Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has blasted those who want the country to divide before adding that that Nigeria would never secede.

Osinbajo said this while speaking to a delegation of the northern socia-political group, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) who visited him in his office at the State House, Abuja, on Tuesday, April 18.

In his words;

​”​A lot of those who say we are better divided as a nation, don’t understand that the greatness of this country lies first in its diversity and then in the size of the country,”.

​​He averred that with the diversity and huge size of the country, “it is better to be a part of a great thing than to be one tiny part of something that is not necessarily great.”

“So, I think that we must not allow those who advance personal causes to defeat the very strong objectives of bringing this country together as a nation and forging ahead”, he submitted.

​Osinbajo told the delegation, made up of eminent personalities from the northern part of the country, that President Muhammadu Buhari is one leader who possesses the willingness and passion “to ensure this country is a united country.”

​Osinbajo ​added that the President has shown that, “this country has men who are determined to remain honest, straight forward and are able to speak their minds without deceit.”