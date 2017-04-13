Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has disclosed that negotiations are ongoing for the release of more Chibok schoolgirls still in the custody of Boko Haram terrorists, expressing optimism that the dialogue would yield the desired result.

Vice President Osinbajo made this known, Tuesday evening,April 11 at an interaction with journalists and activists at the state house in Abuja.

There is a lot of negotiation going on,” adding that government had “gone quite far” with negotiations to free more girls, but did not provide details of the negotiations for apparent security reasons.

During the meeting with newsmen, Vice President Osinbajo hinted that one of the challenges of freeing the girls was the existence of two factions in Boko Haram, with each faction holding on to some of the girls. One of the factions is led by Abubakar Shekau, the erstwhile leader of the group, while a breakaway faction is led by Abu Musab al-Barnawi, believed to be a son of the late founder of the group, Mohammed Yusuf.

Osinbajo, however, said the Buhari administration was very committed to the release of the remaining Chibok girls and other captives held by the terrorists.

“It is a matter of conscience that concerns everyone,” he added.