Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday, June 1, says the country cannot afford to split up because other countries respect its diversity.

He law professor stated this at the palace of the Obong of Calabar, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V, during the commencement of his two-day official visit to the state.

The acting President, who also unveiled the nationwide Micro Small and Medium Enterprise clinic for viable enterprises for the state at the Calabar International Convention Centre, described small and medium entrepreneurs in Nigeria as the best in the world.

Osinbajo, who also held a town hall meeting with stakeholders, reiterated that the country was better together than apart.

In attendance at the town hall meeting were Governor Ben Ayade, his deputy, Prof. Ivara Esu, Head of Service, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Uguru Usani, chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, and Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, and a host of other dignitaries.

Osinbajo said, “Cross River State is so much an integral part of Nigeria and every part needs the other. We are greater together than apart. When people speak of Nigeria, it is because of its diversity. Unity is absolutely important because God wants us to be united.”

He said the country has been able to manage its diversity so far, pointing out that crisis of any kind was not a solution to the problems of the country.

The acting President said the Federal Government was doing everything possible to accommodate every Nigerian, noting that the President Muhammadu Buhari’s government would continue to work assiduously for the interest and development of all sections of the country.