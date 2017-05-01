Following a statement credited to Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed that Senegal makes the best Jollof rice, Vice President Yem Osinbajo has said Nigerians make the best Jollof rice.

Osinbajo today, May 1 affirmed that Nigeria’s Jollof rice beat Ghana and Senegal hands down. Osinbajo said this when he spoke at the Platform Nigeria, a church based programme in Lagos. Osinbajo also made a comment on Dino Melaye hit track, Ajeku Iyani

“Nobody is as funny as Nigerians and Nigerian comedians whether professionals or amateurs. We even have a member of the National Assembly who recently launched a CD, Ajeku Iyani oje, who has heard of Aye ku Iyani oje. and we are the most innovative entrepreneurs. Recently someone showed me a text sent by a young man to invite him to a book launch with the title, Seven Steps to becoming a professional Whistle Blower. And we all know that Nigerian Jollof rice is the best. We beat the Ghanaians and Senegalese hands down”he said

Watch Video Below;