Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has described the discovery of Oil in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria as a curse to the communities living within it.
He said this was despite that over 50% of the nation’s non-oil revenues was determined by oil.
Osinbajo said this at a town hall meeting he had with stakeholders in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State in continuation of the Federal Government’s consultation with oil-producing communities in the country.
A copy of his speech was made available to journalists in Abuja by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande.
Osinbajo recalled that it was in Oloibiri in the state that the history of oil exploration in Nigeria began and source of the nation’s wealth was discovered.
He noted that oil became the source of 70% of our national earnings and 90% of our foreign exchange earnings.
He said, “Over 50% of non-oil revenues is determined by oil revenues. But for the people of historic Oloibiri and the many oil-producing communities in this state and the Delta region of Nigeria, the blessing of oil paradoxically became a curse or at best a burden.
“Their means of livelihood, fishing and farming has consistently been destroyed by pollution.
“Worse still, huge resources earned over the years have simply disappeared.
“The roads, schools, hospitals and social amenities that the oil wealth should have provided are either not there or are patently inadequate.
“The majority of people of these communities and several parts of the oil-producing states have heard of the wealth that oil has brought but have hardly benefited from it.”
Osinbajo said he was in the state on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari to propose a new vision and to signpost a new era to the people of the oil-producing communities.
View Comments “‘Oil Has Become A Curse And A Burden For The Niger Delta People’ – Osinbajo”
DEAR OSINBAJO,THE CURSE WAS NOT SO UNTIL OBAFEMI AWOLOWO AND GOWON BECAME ENVY OF THE GOD DEPOSITED RESOURCES IN THE OLD EASTERN REGION.THE OIL WAS BLESSING TO PEOPLE OF THE EAST WHILE THE SATANIC PLANS TO STEAL,LOOT AND CORRUPTLY ENRICHED THE PEOPLE OF YORUBAS AND HAUSA-FULANIS CABALS MOTIVATED THE CREATION OF SO-CALLED MINORITY STATES(RIVERS AND CROSSRIVER)YET BALKANIZING IGBO INTO ALL YOUR MINORITY STATES NOW SIX STATES.THE CRIMINAL TENDENCY OR NATURE OF YORUBAS TO USE THE IGBO AND OTHER OLD EASTERN WAELTH TO DEVELOP YORUBALAND AND LATER NORTH INDEED,BROUGHT A CURSE TO IGBO AND ALL PEOPLES IN THE OLD EAST.SAME WAS/IS OPPOSITE IN YORUBALAND AND NORTH AND WHY?WHY? I MEAN WHY ARE YOU SO HYPOCRICAL IN 2017? LESTEN:THE RESTORATION OF BIAFRAN REPUBLIC HAS BECOME THE ONLY WAY TO TURN CURSES CREATED BY YORUBAS AND HAUSA-FULANIS INTO BLESSING! YES,EVERY GROUP IN BIAFRALAND SHALL CONTROL HIS/HER NATURAL RESOURCES IN BIAFRA FOR GOOD.BIAFRANS ARE BLESSED NATURALLY AND HUMANLY AND BLESSINGS LIKE GOD GIVING OIL/GAS WILL BE A BLESSING AND NO LONGER CURSE NOW PLACED BY CORRUPT YORUBA/FULANI-HAUSA CABALS. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!! #BIAFRA RISING#BLESSINGS RISING#FREEDOM RISING#BIAFRA OR DEATH.