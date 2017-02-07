Nigerians have been told that it is only President Muhammadu Buhari that can disclose his health status at the appropriate time.

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo said this on on Monday and that he is under no pressure to resign.

Osinbajo spoke with State House correspondents shortly after meeting behind closed doors with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun; and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

While saying the President was hale and hearty, Osinbajo said he had a long discussion with him earlier in the day to keep him abreast of developments regarding the 2017 budget and the protests embarked upon by some Nigerians.

He said, “The President is hale and hearty. I spoke to the President just this (Monday) afternoon and we had a long conversation. He was interested in knowing about the budget process and how far we have gone and the meeting today with the private sector and the economic recovery growth plan.

“I also informed him about the protest march and feedback about what people are saying about the economy. He is in good shape.”

When asked specifically on when the President would return to the country, Osinbajo said, “Just like he said in his letter to the National Assembly, he needs to go through a cycle of tests and once he sees the tests’ results and gets medical advice, we expect him back very soon.”

When asked why it was difficult for the Presidency to disclose the health status of Buhari, Osinbajo said the President had to complete his tests before he could know his status.

He said only the President would disclose his health status at the appropriate time.

“I think that the health status of Mr. President is an issue that only Mr. President himself would be able to discuss at the appropriate time.

Osinbajo also said he was not under any pressure to resign as being speculated in some quarters.

He said Nigerians who voted for him and Buhari had not asked them to resign from their positions.

“I am absolutely under no pressure to resign. I was voted for by the people of this nation, myself and Mr. President and so the people of this nation have not asked us to resign.

“I am absolutely not under any pressure whatsoever. The truth is that there has been no pressure from any source asking me to resign. That is the honest truth,” Osinbajo said.