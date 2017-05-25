Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday, May 25, asked Nigerians to learn from the history of Nigeria’s civil war rather than beating the drums of a second civil war, saying while the wise learn from history, experience remains the best teacher for a fool.

In a keynote address, “Greater Together than Apart” delivered at an event to examine Nigeria’s development 50 years after the Nigerian-Biafran civil war, Osinbajo said while it is kinder to learn from history, experience is a harsh teacher.

While he said there was no harm in discussing the nation’s existence, he urged Nigerians to use the country’s diversity to make her great “instead of trying to flee into the lazy comfort of homogeneity”.