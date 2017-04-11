The Peoples Democratic Party has been described as a party on the death row while the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, is struggling for life.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo made the descriptions yesterday, April 10 while speaking at the National Conference on Political Party Supremacy and the Dynamics of Parliamentary Autonomy put together by the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, in Abuja.

Osinbajo was represented by the Special Adviser to the President on Political matters, Babafemi Ojudu.

He tasked the institute to go into research and see how Nigeria can begin to build very strong political parties.

The VP said, “Today, we cannot talk of strong parties in Nigeria. The PDP is on death row, the APC is gasping for breath, therefore, it is very important that in building our party we must also look out for leaders that can work assiduously to mobilise people, leaders with conviction, leaders who are independent, leaders who are courageous, leaders who have capacity, and leaders who are disciplinarian.

“If we have these leaders and we appoint them to lead our parties both at national level and at the local level, we can be talking of political parties that will deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.”