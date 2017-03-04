If drastic measures are taken to curb the lingering crisis in Southern Kaduna, it has the propensity of consuming everyone according to acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

Osinbajo spoke yesterday, March 3 in Kaduna where he had gone to inspect the level of work at the Kaduna airport where air traffic had been diverted to ahead of the closure of Nnamdi Azikwe International airport, Abuja next week.

He said in order to realize the objective, a process of reconciliation and peace building has to commence where every aggrieved individual or group would be listened to before bringing all the parties together.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting which fell on the sidelines of his visit, Osinabjo stated that the mindless killings, violence and the spread of hate were not panaceas to the problems on the ground. The Acting President however emphatically told the gathering which had the State Governor Nasir Ahmad El- Rufai, representatives of the religious bodies, traditional institutions and ethnic groups as well representatives of Fulani community in attendance that there were no quick fixes to the problems as the enmity and the hatred had permeated.

Revealing that he had been briefed, accompanied with different reports he had read on the matter, the Nigerian leader said he was still studying the issues to enable him broker a lasting solution. He said: “I will like to begin a discussion on the very terrible crisis that has gone on for a while in Southern Kaduna. Let me say first that there is no question at all that many have suffered, families have lost loved ones, a lot of blood-letting has taken place in Southern Kaduna in the past few weeks and I want to express my sincere condolence to all of those who have lost families and friends and who have been traumatized by the terrible things that have been going on in Southern Kaduna in the past few months.

“But I must say there’s no question whatsoever that violence would never stop any of the problems we are experiencing today, there’s no way we will resolve it that way. On this matter I have read documents; quite a few of the reports, as a matter of fact, I have tried very hard to study the crisis in Southern Kaduna, personally, I have read quite a few documents including reports of past crises. Recently, I have taken briefings from the service chiefs a couple of days ago on what is going and since I got in today, I am also taking briefing from some of the senior officials of the armed forces and state security. “And I want to say that I don’t want us to be in a hurry, I am certainly not in a hurry because I don’t believe that a crisis where there is so much blood letting and hatred over the years can be resolved by a couple of meetings. No, I don’t believe that is possible. “I have talked to his Excellency the governor, that what I would like to achieve is not a quick fix but I want us to begin a process and I want to be a part of that process that will listen to each group separately and then get everyone together. The Acting president however promised to convene meetings with representatives of CAN, JNI, MACBAN and other stakeholders separately.