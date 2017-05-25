Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has advised Nigerians to stop thinking it is only prayer and fast that could move the country forward, adding that hard work is essential.

Osinbajo said as a pastor himself, he understood the law of sowing and reaping and knew the implication of leaving what was supposed to be done undone.

The Acting President spoke in Abuja on Wednesday, May 24, during an interactive session organised for public and civil servants on the implementation of the three Executive Orders which he signed last week.

He said the prosperity and abundance being enjoyed by great nations today were not created by spirits, but by men.

While saying the executive orders were meant to aid the ease of doing business in Nigeria, he warned that anytime government officials deliberately delayed what they could do immediately, they were holding back the future of the country.

Osinbajo stated, “No matter how much you pray or fast, our country cannot grow without some of us deciding to do the hard work that makes nations work.

“I am a pastor, a spiritual person, and I understand the law of sowing and reaping. It is a spiritual law that has tremendous physical implications. Every time that we delay, or frustrate what we can do today, leaving it till tomorrow, we hold back the future. We too must reap what we have sown by experiencing delays.

“If you help others to achieve, if you help your nation, you have sown good seeds. You will find help and you will prosper too.”