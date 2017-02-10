Nigerians have been advised to channel their frustration against corrupt Nigerians rather than the usual habit of blaming the government for the current economic challenges in the Country.

The Acting President Yemi Osinbajo gave the charge on Thursday shortly presiding over a meeting of heads of security and anti-corruption agencies andsome cabinet mninsters.

According to him, one of the major problems Nigeria has suffered so far is the looting of its resources by some individuals.

Osinbajo said that the fight against corruption should not be seen as an effort targeted at witch-hunting a few selected politicians, but a just war the government is waging to salvage the nation from economic woes.

He said: “The major problem Nigeria has suffered so far is the looting of its resources. Government needs the TUC, The NLC, the working classes, the civil society to speak-up against corruption.

“We need to really learn to speak-up, because if you look at what is going on, the campaigns that are going on people are carrying on as if it is only the members of the opposition that is being punished.

“Look, if the evidence points to you; you should not have the excuse that you are being which hunted.”