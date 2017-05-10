The onus is now on Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to determine the fate of the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal.

Chairman, Senate Ad hoc Committee on Humanitarian Issues in the North-East, Senator Shehu Sani stated this while answering questions on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

Sani’s panel, which indicted Lawal for his alleged role in the award of questionable contracts, has already forwarded its reports to Osinbajo’s committee.

Osinbajo’s panel was supposed to have submitted its report to President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, but the president left the country on Sunday for further medical check-ups in the UK.

When asked to express his view, Sani said: “Well, we made our report and indicted public officials and companies involved. Now, the ball is on the side of the executive, before the Vice-President, and he knows very well that the integrity of the government is at stake.

“The report we provided was not a university thesis, it wasn’t a poem but an investigation that was backed with figures and what the government needs to do is to adopt the report.”