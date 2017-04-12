Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has warned that Nigeria would be plunged into more trouble, if the present war against corruption fails.

He noted that corruption was fiercely waging reprisal attacks in states, but assured the public that President Muhammadu Buhari was committed to sustaining the anti-corruption fight to ensure the system was cleaned up and government business done the right way.

The Vice President who was speaking during a courtesy visit to his office by Nigerian Association of Law Teachers at State House, Abuja, yesterday, April 11 also called for a re-orientation of Nigerians.

He said that Defence contracts of $15 billion, for which many individuals were being prosecuted, was half of the nation’s foreign reserves.

He said: “If we are not able to sustain the fight against corruption, we will end up in a very, very bad way as a nation. “We have seen it in so many different ways that at almost every state, corruption fights back and fights very fiercely. “We should be able to examine our priorities because for us, corruption is not a moral issue, it is an existential issue.”