The committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the suspended secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and the suspended Director-General of the National Intellegence Agency, Ambassador Ayo Oke grilled the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu on Friday, April 21.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo chairs the three-man committee which has the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN); and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, as members.

PUNCH reports Magu appeared before the committee members for hours at the Vice-President’s office inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja as the committee began sitting early Friday.

It was gathered that the EFCC chairman was asked questions on the recovery of N13bn, which the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency had claimed belonged to the agency.

It was learnt that Magu justified the raid on the Ikoyi apartment where the money was recovered and briefed the committee on the investigation into the operation.

According to a top government source, “The meeting with Magu was part of the assignment of the committee. He was asked questions on the operation and as expected he justified it.”

It was gathered that the committee asked the EFCC to continue with its investigation into the recovered money.

At about 1.30pm, the committee went on a short break to allow Malami, Monguno and Magu attend the Juma’at service inside a mosque located beside the President’s office.

The three of them returned to continue the meeting after the prayer session.

Holding about two bulky brown envelopes and an official file, Magu left the committee members at about 4pm.

He told some reporters who approached him that he would still return to the venue, apparently to avoid granting interview.

Monguno and Malami left the venue at about 4.20pm.

When asked how the investigation was going, Malami directed reporters to the Vice-President.

“Go and ask the chairman (of the committee),” the minister simply said as he walked out of the premises.