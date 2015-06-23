President Muhammadu Buhari, has reiterated that the days of impunity, lack of accountability, and fiscal recklessness in the management of national resources are over in the country. The president said this at a meeting with State Governors, Tuesday, in Abuja.
Speaking at a meeting with the Governors in the Presidential Villa, Buhari avowed that funds stolen by government officials who abused their offices in the recent past will be recovered and systemic leakages stopped.
“There are financial and administrative instructions in every government parastatal and agency. But all these were thrown to the dogs in the past. Honestly, our problems are great, but we will do our best to surmount them. The next three months may be hard, but billions of dollars can be recovered, and we will do our best,” the President told the governors.
Expressing shock regarding governors’ tolerance of atrocities allegedly committed with the Excess Crude Account since 2011, President Buhari promised to tackle the issue decisively. He further declared that the payment of national revenue into any account other than the Federation Account was an abuse of the constitution, adding that what he had heard was going on in many agencies and corporations, particularly the NNPC, was clearly illegal.
On the refund of monies spent on federal projects by state governments, President Buhari assured the governors that the Federal Government will pay, but insisted that due process must be followed.
The President promised special assistance for the three North Eastern states badly affected by the Boko Haram insurgency. He also said that a comprehensive statement on the economic and financial situation inherited by his administration will be made to the nation within the next four weeks.
“We will try and put the system back into the right position. What happened in the 2nd Republic has apparently happened again, and even worse, but we will restore sanity to the system,” President Buhari assured the Governors.
On an immediate lifeline for states that owe salaries running into many months, President Buhari said that a committee headed by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, will look at the Excess Crude Account and see what can be shared immediately.
The governors, led by Chairman of the Governors Forum, Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State, had presented a wish list to the President that included:
- Obedience of extant Supreme Court ruling that all monies go into the Consolidated Federation Account;
- An order from the President that all revenue generating agencies must pay into the Consolidated Federation Account;
- Review of the Revenue Allocation Formula;
- Refund of the monies expended by states on federal projects;
- A special consideration for the three states of the North East under Boko Haram infestation;
- Full details of the amounts that accrued into the Excess Crude Account from 2011, and how the money miraculously shrank without official sharing.
Speaking to newsmen at the end of the meeting, Yari said instead of bailouts, the governors had requested for the refund of Federal Government projects they carried out in their states.
According to him, the governors also asked that the tax paid by the Nigeria Natural Liquefied Gas Company be paid into the Federation Account and be shared, adding that they also asked the Federal Government to ensure that all monies are paid into the Federation Account for sharing as stipulated by the constitution.
Good start mr GMB…u hv our prayers and suport to succeed…
Cletus Harrison! Mr PMB I pray that God should give strength and ability to fight this pple to the last breath Amen.
May God help us in this Nigerian, (biko baba God)
May God help us in this Nigerian
yea gud start buh appoint d ministers so d economy wont b at a standstill anymore…..
PMB would lay a foundation where others can build on. But please dont jail anyone but insist that they must return any stolen funds.
any person that dont want 2 b jail should try and refun their stolen monies
May Allah guide Baba Buhari in tackling the financial/economic crises of our great Nigeria, if not is not easy hoooooooo
if you have money in crud oil account why are you telling the world that nigeria is broke.
since you took over from the past government you in 2 months you have not set a start to how you move nifgeria forward you just telling us story to story putting blame upon blame revive the economy that is the reason we elected you fool
buhari is old to handle nothing will change in the next 4 years dictator
MR KUMI I READ YOUR COMMENT ON BABA BUHARI BUT I YOU ON SINCE? YOU ARE ABUSE BUHARI?
God bless u my president
kumi…! Everyone knows buhari is better than your so called Goodluck.. Hmmm, fools.
you can fix it my general, God be with you sir.
May God bless you my president,for kumi may God forgive you.
I pray DAT d almighty God will guide our president to succeed. pls I will b happy if u start from 1999 and including d men arnd u.
my prayer is that God will help Nigeria. Our governors should be kind enough to return part of the money stolen to save the lives of innocent citizens that are dying of hunger. Honestly, it a o laugh!
Kumi,am sorry you dont even know what you are saying.thiefs are those that put immunity to back them while they are busy looting our treasure,Pmb warn them over it,thats to show you baba is a straight forward psn
kumi you are just talking without thinking how else would you want the president to start already two nuclear power plant the first ever even the unpaid salaries that he called the governor to tackle is another thing buhari is out for good and my GOD will protect pmb he will not die
Thank you mr president.
may God help buhari, i think he is d last hope of reviving dis nation frm d dugeon of our past political monster whose consequence of their attrocities and calamity is about to wrath dis nation.
God help u mr pre
GMB is God sent to nigerians.The man who sympathise wit d poor, who also share tears becos d masses are suffering in d hands of our former bad leaders. Oh Allah put GMB enemies 2 shame,wit him insha Allah 2geda we shall touch d sky. 4 u kumi wake up from your slumber. If u tink u will conderm our president n d good Nigerians will fold there hands and watch you, to me i woun’t take dat. Kumi dis is my no 08055659529 if u still ve anytin 2 say.
Nigeria is our country,let support this present administration with prayers!
Let Support the president to move the country forward.
just pra 4 njaria and u shd turn 4rm ur evil way too.
GOD WIL HELP
Ya Allah use this purified month to protect our President Muhammadu Buhari from Bad eggs. eg. Kumi and co.
Pls all political appointees don’t be bias, tell and work on the truth u will succed if not shame and disgrace wil be on u.
Kumi maybe the Goodluck Jonathan Government are your parents since we stand aside and watch your parents failure just let our President Muhammadu Buhari be. Our prayers is answered. Do not frustrate yourself go and cure hypertension, please.
Is good i love it, so that t.a orji who stole abia state money and workers salaries wil vomit them all with pains.
ur days will be long 2 change Nigeria 4 us. Up PMB
Kumi:- I think u are 9ger best, compared price of fuel now and before, and tell me wich government have judgesties over Nigeria.pls kumi, pray for more change in 9ger.
U are calling the man a fool who are u to call ur preseident that can destroy ur familiy and avenge fire upon ur family
Buhari wil do his best and leave d rest,nigeria has been spoilt by past corrupt leaders,look at Buhari during millitary era.war against indicipline.
Our pmb is Considering d poor and d LORD wll deliverd him in d hand of enemies AMEN
According to constitution, only the current government should checked or look at the past government, so people you should go back and know the constitution very well with positive understanding, bofore you said or wote some thing. Quite sure PMB is following what DEMOCRACY constitutionalist. All he need is prayer, may ALLAH protect him AMEEN.
kumi u MST be a big full u don’t HV forsight u ar backwrd person so u ce, u MST b deft dum nd blind wit d tremendous Transformation nd achievement ongoing no sentiment no trabalism no ethnicity no religion D/f Freeminded Nig hs four weeks in office is great nd better dn entire Tenure of PDP 16 yes n Nig not only d stupid Administration of Jonathan no Accountability no proper supervision ol ar criminal nd they il b ol jail one after anoda including ur parent kumi, Tnx GOD 3.7 trn ws discover nd committee hv been set up chair by humble,smart Man of GOD prof Yemi Osibanjo no nonsense I trust hm s also a mechanism nd d committee member include d govnr of edo mi cmrd Adam oshiomole, mall Nasir el rufai of kaduna former minister of FCT, yuguda of Baluchi and odas. if u hv anytin to say u can gv a cal try D’s No 07035092635.
We need action Mr. president not threat, all is wrong, you are elected to correct them according to your electoral promises. Please get down to work. APC, stop fighting and work. Support the president, wish list and referring him to any supreme court issue is not a reminder, he is not here to break the law, if it is your fear.
Apc should stop fighting for personal interest rather national interest by that God will save this country
My dear President I urge u to imbibe d positive words of d governor of cross river state who unlike others declared dat he met his state with a lot of potentials which is needed to be developed rather than lamenting for empty treasury and move Nigeria forward.
We pray 4 d success of ur administration (Buhari) always. Kumi u ar mad
all those abusing Kumi are just being sentimental and bias; mr president has been there for two months nw nd all we c is about 10 appointees all northerners including d inec chairman.is dat not nepotic? I am not expecting anytin different 4rm pmb cos he is also corrupt.if not so then he wud not have plot a coup nd after which he start travling around.pls let him start working nd not threaten.his boys bokoharam hav killed enough trying to unsit a gov.nw use wat we have nd get us up.not much ado about notin
ismail jos gmb we trust u that is why we vote 4 u baba we know u can do it up gmb 2019 in the name of allah s.w.t
kumi u are a fool 4 saying that .I think you are a fool real bush and village idiot.