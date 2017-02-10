One of the tyres of a Qatar Airways plane on its way to the United Arab Emirates suddenly burst as it attempted to take off at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos with no fewer than 100 passengers on-board.

According to some passengers on the aircraft, the pilot was about to takeoff when they heard a loud sound that was later confirmed to be from a burst tyre.

The pilot was able to taxi the aircraft back to the terminal. The affected aircraft was later parked at one of the hangars within the airport for repair while alternative arrangement was made for the passengers.