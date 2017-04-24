Overdose of painkillers has been revealed to be the cause of death of the First Civilian Governor of Osun State and serving Senator, Isiaka Adeleke.

The body of the late Senator was returned to the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo for an autopsy after his sudden death at the Bikets Hospital.

Reports that followed his death was that he had died of cardiac arrest, but his brother, Deji Adeleke insisted an autopsy be carried out on the body.

According to Sahara Reporters, Adeleke was killed by an overdose of painkillers administered to him by an unqualified medical technician.

The Senator received the medication following complaints of serious pain in his legs at the beginning of day-long political rally and meetings.

A source at the Osun State Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital said the late Senator recently began preparations to run for governor in the state in 2018.

On Saturday, he embarked on a series of political events, before heading out to the events he was complaining to his about the pain, and a quack administered the painkillers intravenously, relieving him of the pain.

When he woke up he complained of chest pain and fatigue, shortly after telling his aides not to allow any visitors to see him he had a heart attack and was pronounced dead at Biket Hospital in Oshogbo.