The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Fatai Owoseni, said the command was working with sister security agencies to arrest the suspected militants that killed four police officers, an army captain and a civilian on Sunday.

Mr. Owoseni made the promise in a statement on Sunday, April 9 while responding to the killings by militants in Isawo area of Ikorodu in Lagos state.

His statement, the first by any top security official clarified earlier reports that two soldiers and five police officers were killed.

The commissioner said that the officers were killed while trying to rescue some people abducted by the unidentified gunmen.

“At about 1a.m of today Sunday April 9, the Police received distress call that a group of militants/kidnappers had entered Owutu-Isawo in Ikorodu through the thick swampy forest surrounding the area.

“They were reported to have kidnapped some residents. In response, the Police and the Army immediately mobilised personnel to the area, where the kidnapped victims were rescued.

“Sadly, however, five out of the gallant, brave and patriotic officers lost their lives during the rescue operation. One of them is a Nigerian Army Captain, while the remaining four are policemen. One of the residents in the area also died.

“We pray that the God Almighty reward their loyalty to the nation with paradise and grant their souls peaceful rest.

The commissioner said that the officers were killed while trying to rescue some people abducted by the unidentified gunmen, stressing that one army Captain and a civilian were among the six persons killed.