The Inequality report released by the Oxfam International on Wednesday, May 17 says the combined wealth of five richest Nigerians put at at $29.9 billion could end extreme poverty in the country.

Entitled ‘Inequality in Nigeria, Exploring the Drivers,’ it highlights the large and growing gap between the rich and poor in Nigeria.

It attributed the inability of the poor people to benefit from Nigeria’s wealth to the “high high level of corruption and the excessive influence big business and some wealthy elite has over government and policy making”.

The report said that the benefits of the nation’s economic growth “had been captured by a few wealthy elite” at the expense of the ordinary Nigerians.

Quoting Forbes, Oxfam in its report, presented in Abuja, listed the five richest Nigerians as Aliko Dangote, with a net worth $14.4 billion; Mike Adenuga with a net worth $9.9 billion; Femi Otedola, $1.85 billion; Folorunsho Alakija, $1.55 billion; and Abdul Samad Rabiu, $1.1 billion.

“Nigeria’s richest man earned 8,000 times more in one day than a poor Nigerian would spend on basic needs in a year,” the report said.

“More than 112 million people were living in poverty in Nigeria, yet the country’s richest man spent one million dollars a day for 42 years to exhaust his fortune.

“Despite a rapidly growing economy, Nigeria is one of the few countries where the number of people living in poverty increased, from 69 million in 2004 to 112 million in 2010 – a rise of 69 percent. The number of millionaires increased by 44 percent during the same period.

“69 per cent of people now live below the poverty line in North-Eastern states, compared to the 49 per cent in the South-West.”