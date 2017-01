Bishop David Oyedepo, founder and presiding Bishop of the Faith Tabernacle has asked God to split Nigeria if it is his will.

Oyedepo during a ministration on Sunday in Otta reportedly rained down curses on those promoting the killings in Southern part of Kaduna State.

Oyedepo in the message said that God sent him to this continent as His apostle of liberation to stop it from decadence.

He said, “Lord, if it is your will to break up Nigeria, break it now!”