Nigerian leaders have been advised to desist from looking up to the International Community to help solve the problems of this country.

The Founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, a.k.a. Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo; the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Abdulganiyu Ambali; the Vice-Chancellor of Summit University, Offa, Kwara State, Prof. Hussein Oloyede; and the National President, Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates’ Association, Mr. Abdulwaheed Odeyinka, on Sunday said the nation’s problems could not be solved by Western nations.

They, therefore, cautioned Nigerians against expecting solutions to Nigeria’s developmental and contemporary challenges from the international community.

They called on the leaders and people of Nigeria to explore home-grown strategies to solve the problems, stressing that only Nigerians could solve the hat only Nigerians could solve the nation’s challenges.

Oyedepo, who is also the Chancellor of Landmark University, Omu-Aran, Kwara State, spoke during the third inaugural lecture of the institution. The lecture was delivered by a professor of Material and Corrosion Engineering of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, College of Science and Engineering of the institution, Prof. Makanjuola Oki.

The lecture was titled, ‘The tripodal connection – man, material and environment: agricultural inputs in corrosion.’

Ambali spoke during a public lecture organised by the Department of Public Administration of the institution in Ilorin titled, ‘Transformational leadership as a panacea for national development,’ while Oloyede and Odeyinka spoke during UNIFEMGA’s 2017 day of honour in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Oyedepo, who was represented by the Landmark University’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Aize Obayan, noted that leaders and people of Nigeria and Africa in general must work hard to address their developmental challenges.

Oyedepo said, “We must find solutions to our particular challenges. No one will do it for us.”

Oki, while delivering the lecture, said agricultural inputs in corrosion studies and control were on the upward swing.

He stated that extracts from various parts of plants were being employed in the control of the rate of degradation of steel reinforced concretes as well as metal/alloys in several situations.

Oloyede and Odeyinka called on Nigerians to show more commitment and loyalty to the country.

Oloyede said, “Whenever you have a challenge and you do not think of how to solve the challenge among yourself, you are not likely to solve it.

“The panacea that you are likely to be given when you go outside is what relates to people outside, the experiences outside, those experiences may not, necessarily, be able to solve the problem here.

“But discuss the problems and you’ll see that there are people in this country knowledgeable and forthright who will solve it. So, let us solve our problems.”

Odeyinka said, “Japan was developed by the Japanese, Germany was developed by the Germans. We are Nigerians and we are the only ones that can develop Nigeria.

“If we are looking for any foreign help or even taking our assets overseas, we are only killing our country. We are the ones that can develop this country. We should look inward.”

Ambali noted that for many years, successive Nigerian leaders had been transforming themselves and their families with the nation’s commonwealth to the detriment of the people.