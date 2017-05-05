The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, John Odigie-Oyegun has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari will fix the Nigeria’s ailing economy.

Oyegun gave the assurance while playing host to South-East Professional Women Association of Nigeria and Diaspora (SEPWAND) at the party headquarters in Abuja.

In his words: “There is no question at all, that it’s been for some time now a matter of considerable regret the way, as a country, we have featured internationally, not just in the trans-Mediterranean human trafficking, but also illegal adoption centres among other social ills.

“There is no reason the country cannot run a proper adoption procedure such that those who genuinely need to adopt children be facilitated to legally do so. So that such adopted children can be monitored to curb abuses.

“We know these practices have been made worse by our unusual economic circumstance resulting from almost two decades of running the economy aground. We, as a party, have now been saddled with the responsibility of patching up a horrible situation that we did not create. The president Buhari administration is going all out to fix the economic base of the nation,” he reiterated.