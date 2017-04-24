The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun has denied a National Leader of the party, Bola Tinubu was responsible for his emergence as the party’s Chairman, Vanguard reports.
He made the remark while responding to a question that some people are alleging that he has not been fair to those who assisted him to emerge National Chairman of the party, especially, Bola Tinubu.
The APC Chairman insisted that everybody in the party and not a particular individual aided his emergence.
According to Oyegun, “Everybody assisted me to this position and I am grateful to all of them. The only thing is my personality and integrity; I don’t joke with these two things because they are the only currency that I have and I will defend them at any time.
“I don’t believe one particular person solely assisted me to this position, everybody assisted me and someday, the story of how I became chairman of APC will be told.
“You will then see that everybody did assist me to become National Chairman. This means that I am there for everybody. I don’t belong to any camp in the APC. I belong to all members of APC high and below.”
View Comments “Oyegun Reacts To Allegations Tinubu Assisted Him In Becoming APC National Chairman”
Oyegun as Chairman and the logjam affecting the governance of Nigeria under APC
2 Years into the administration of APC under the Chairmanship of Odigie Oyegun I am still wrestling to understand why a ruling party with majority in both the House of Rep and the Senate is struggling to get a mundane task of appointing EFCC Chairman a herculean task!
As the saying goes “there is no smoke without fire” I decided to revisit a 112 years old ‘Template for World Chaos” The Protocols of the Elder of Zion
There I found the answer to the shenanigans going on in APC!
.
Protocol No. 1
“…and rare indeed are the men who would not be willing to sacrifice the WELFARE of ALL for the sake of securing their own welfare…”
(1) In Nigeria individual looters do not care how many Nigerians die from hunger, bad roads, no hospitals and no light as long as they can hire an helicopter to fly above the bad roads and fly to UK to visit their private doctors – all on stolen common wealth!
Protocol No. 10
If we injure one part in the machinery of State, the State falls sick, like a human body, and will die.
(2) Nigeria Senate has been compromised by the emergence of a first class CORRUPT individual in the person of Saraki.
Protocol No. 15
The most secret political plots will be known to us and will fall under our guiding hands on the very day of their conception.
(3) Why did Oyegun called the meeting on the morning Saraki emerged as Senate Leader?
(4) There is no smoke without fire!