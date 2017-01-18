The Oyo State Government has said that it has no interest in punishing protesting students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomosho, Oyo State, who were seen in a video talking to Governor Abiola Ajimobi in a rude manner.

It said that its immediate concern was to ensure that the school reopens this month.

Special Adviser to the governor on Communications and Strategy, Mr. Yomi Layinka, said this in a telephone interview with PUNCH. He added that the video which surfaced online on Friday amounted to “reopening an old wound”.

The students, who had taken their agitation to the Government House in Ibadan, were protesting the eight-month closure of the institution due to a strike by its workers who downed tools as a result of the non-payment of their salaries.

But Layinka, who said the video was released four days after the protest, added that the state government had “moved on” and the governor had met with the management and other stakeholders of the institution after the protest last Monday.

He said, “There is no recriminatory action or plan to punish the students. The state government is not on a revenge mission. The protest actually ended in a reconciliatory note. It is unfortunate that the video was released four or five days after the protest. A lot of positive things had happened after the protest and the state has moved on.

“The protest took place on Monday and the video was released on Friday. By Wednesday, the governor had met again with the representatives of the students, the leadership of all the unions as well as the management of the school. So, clearly, we had already moved on and plans were already afoot. The Visitation Panel headed by Chief Wole Olanipekun has yet to submit its report but the governor’s immediate concern is to do whatever can be done to resolve the crisis and get the school.’’