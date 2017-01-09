The ‘acting’ National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Ozo Nwabueze Okafor is dead. He died yesterday morning at the age of 47 after a brief illness.

Circumstances surrounding the demise of the young politician, who was a two-term chairman of Enugu South Local Council, were still sketchy as at press time but he was however, reported to have died in Enugu.

His bosom friend and former House of Representative member for Enugu North and South, Offor Chukwuegbo, who confirmed the incident, said it was a “sudden one”, adding that he was still shocked over the development.

“It is unbelievable because he has been a vibrant young man. He suddenly became ill and was rushed to the hospital where he died,” the erstwhile federal lawmaker stated.

In 2015, Okafor contested for Senate in Enugu East senatorial district on the platform of APGA but lost to his Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, counterpart, Senator Gil Nnaji.

Okafor became APGA’s ‘acting’ chair following the alleged removal from office of Chief Victor Oye in October last year by the members of the National Working Committee (NWC), a case that is still before the Federal High Court, Abuja.