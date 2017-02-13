A court in Pakistan has banned public celebrations of Valentine’s Day in the capital, Islamabad, on the grounds that it is not part of Muslim culture.
The Islamabad High Court’s order prohibits all Valentine’s Day festivities in government offices and public spaces with immediate effect.
It also directs the media not to promote or cover Valentine’s events.
The orders were a response to a private petition which argued that Valentine’s Day was contrary to Islamic teaching.
The court’s order came after a petition was submitted by a citizen called Abdul Waheed — who claimed that ongoing promotions of Valentine’s Day were “against the teachings of Islam and should be banned immediately.”
In Pakistan, Valentine’s Day is seen by some as amoral and an appropriation of Western culture.
Resistance against it is not completely unusual. Religious groups like the Islamic political party jamat e Islami have often protested against marking Valentine’s Day in the country and hold rallies annually against the celebration on February 14.
In 2016, the local government in the city of Peshawar in the country’s northern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhua also banned celebrations.
The country’s president Mamnoon Hussain, made a statement in February 2016, asking Pakistan’s not to celebrate the day since it was “not a part of Muslim tradition, but of the West.”
The Islamabad High Court’s decision has also divided social media users, with some tweeting for the ban and others vehemently against it.