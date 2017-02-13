A court in Pakistan has banned public celebrations of Valentine’s Day in the capital, Islamabad, on the grounds that it is not part of Muslim culture.

The Islamabad High Court’s order prohibits all Valentine’s Day festivities in government offices and public spaces with immediate effect.

It also directs the media not to promote or cover Valentine’s events.

The orders were a response to a private petition which argued that Valentine’s Day was contrary to Islamic teaching.

The court’s order came after a petition was submitted by a citizen called Abdul Waheed — who claimed that ongoing promotions of Valentine’s Day were “against the teachings of Islam and should be banned immediately.”