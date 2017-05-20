Parents of the 82 Chibok schoolgirls who were released after being held for more than three years by Boko Haram have arrived in Abuja to reunite with their children.

The minister for women, Aisha Alhassan, had on May 11 promised that the students’ parents will travel from the remote northeastern town in Borno state to meet their daughters in the capital, Abuja.

It was joy unlimited for the parents who set theirs eyes on their daughters for the first time in over three years,

Watch Video Of Their Arrival Below;