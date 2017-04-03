The Worldwide General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has warned members of his congregation, not to engage in romantic relationships on social media.

Adeboye said this, while speaking on Sunday, April 2 during his sermon at the RCCG Headquarters at Redemption Camp, located along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

He stated that such relationships might lead to broken homes.

“Let me tell you clearly, if you get a wife through the Facebook, you will lose her through the Youtube. You can quote me.

“Any marriage that is concocted through the Facebook is going to crash through the Youtube, no doubt about that,” the respected cleric noted.

