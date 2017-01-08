Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye is still the General Overseer, Worldwide of The Redeemed Christian Church of God the church has stated.

In a statement signed by Leke Adeboye, the clergyman’s last son and Personal Assistant said the clarification is coming on the heels of misrepresentation of Pastor E. A. Adeboye’s announcement at the Annual Ministers Thanksgiving held at the Redemption Camp on Saturday that the Church in Nigeria is now to be led by Pastor Joseph Obayemi.

Leke Adeboye reiterated that Pastor Funsho Odesola, will now serve as the new Church Secretary while Pastor Joseph Adeyokunu, is the new Church Treasurer.‎

He advised all members of RCCG to understand the new structure and go about their service to God and humanity in holiness and soul winning.

He also appealed to members to educate people around them and not spread inaccurate information stressing that Pastor E.A Adeboye remains the General Overseer of RCCG Worldwide.