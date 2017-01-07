Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has retired as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) General Overseer. He announced his retirement Saturday morning, January 7 and named Pastor Joseph Obayemi as General Overseer in charge RCCG in Nigeria.

Adeboye will continue to lead on several major RCCG engagements across the globe.

Until his appointment, Obayemi, was a deputy in charge of Finance and a member of governing council.