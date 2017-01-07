Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has retired as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) General Overseer. He announced his retirement Saturday morning, January 7 and named Pastor Joseph Obayemi as General Overseer in charge RCCG in Nigeria.
Adeboye will continue to lead on several major RCCG engagements across the globe.
Until his appointment, Obayemi, was a deputy in charge of Finance and a member of governing council.
Is It Because Of Too Much Commitments Or Old Age? Well.We Cannot Question The Retirement Decision.May Pastor Adebayo Continue With His Powerful Commitments Even In Retirement.Welcome Pastor Joseph Obayemi!
Pastor Adeboye has not retired he only relinquished part of his Ministry to someone else he is still very much in charge.
Note: no one retires from the work of God
BABA D LORD IS UR STRENGTH! SURELY U OVERSEE D CHURCH INTERNATIONALLY! UA ONE OF D MOST HUMBLE MEN OF GOD WORLD WIDE ! D RESPECT FOR U IS IMPECCABLE! UA A TRUE SERVANT OF CHRIST!