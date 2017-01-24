The General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said he would have graduated from the University of Nigeria Nsukka but for the outbreak of the Nigerian civil war in 1967.

Adeboye made the disclosure in Nsukka on Tuesday after being conferred with honorary Doctorate of Divinity.

He said he gained admission into UNN in 1963 and his matriculation number was 1800.

He said: “It was the order of the then governor of the Eastern region, Chief Odumegwu Ojukwu, that non Ibo should leave the East. That was why I finished at the University of Ibadan.

“I am happy that a governor of Enugu State accompanied me today to UNN, while the then governor of the Eastern region sent me packing because of civil war. That is God for you.

“I am happy that the first degree I missed in UNN has been replaced with honorary doctorate degree. I thank UNN for finding me worthy of this award.’’

Adeboye urged Nigerians who had not given their lives to Jesus Christ to do so, stressing that life is meaningless without Christ.

“Please, if you have not given your life to Christ, do not waste time; do so immediately as you come to the prayer rally I am holding in this university after this award.”

In his remarks, UNN Vice Chancellor, Prof. Benjamin Ozumba, said the university created the special convocation to reward excellence

“This award is to an alumnus of UNN in the department of mathematics until 1966.

“Today, special convocation is to reward excellence to a man who, through the anointing of Jesus, has imparted much to humanity.

(NAN)