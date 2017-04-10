Those responsible for the drastic loss in value of the Naira will not live to enjoy their illicit gains according to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye.

He said this while delivering the sermon yesterday, April 9 at the special Sunday service organised by RCCG Region 11 aka Ikoyi/Victoria Island family at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan, Lagos, Pastor Adeboye said this was a revelation he received from God early this year but which he was sharing for the first time. ‘’Those who are deliberately destroying the Naira will make the money but will not spend it”, he declared.

Recall the national currency has drastically and dramatically nose-dived in value in recent months, exchanging at over N500 to the US dollar before it began to appreciate lately.