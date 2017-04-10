Those responsible for the drastic loss in value of the Naira will not live to enjoy their illicit gains according to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye.
He said this while delivering the sermon yesterday, April 9 at the special Sunday service organised by RCCG Region 11 aka Ikoyi/Victoria Island family at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan, Lagos, Pastor Adeboye said this was a revelation he received from God early this year but which he was sharing for the first time. ‘’Those who are deliberately destroying the Naira will make the money but will not spend it”, he declared.
Recall the national currency has drastically and dramatically nose-dived in value in recent months, exchanging at over N500 to the US dollar before it began to appreciate lately.
EXCUSE YOU!
(1) With due respect, do not mention the name of the Almighty in vain. God does not get involve in the exchange rates movements manipulated by corrupt politicians and bankers who wants to stock their Naira bank accounts with looted foreign currencies ahead of 2019 elections.
(2) Abi we no see the picture of how you allow the serial adulterer and fake Pastor ‘Apostle’ Johnson Suleman kissing your hand as if you have the power to save his soul from what awaits you all fake Pastors.
The one and ONLY TRUE GOD whom Jesus Christ himself described in John 17:3 DO NOT COMMUNICATE with the agents of SATAN.