The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has revealed his predictions for 2017.

His prophecies were divided into three parts namely; individual prophecies, predictions for Nigeria, and what the world should expect in general.

The constant word in the prophecies is ‘Surprise.’

Prophecies For Nigeria

1. 2017 will be a year of surprises both for the oppressed and the oppressor.

2. Those deliberately making life for the common man will be relocated

3. The downward plunge will slow down, stop and reversal will begin

Prophecies For Individuals

4. It will be a year of surprises

5. For prophets both true and false it will be a year of surprises

6. There will be quite a large number of weddings

7. Soul winners will see their prophecies fulfilled almost as soon they are uttered

At The International Scene

8. There will be surprises for many world governments

9. They are coming in twos: monster earthquakes, monster floods, hurricanes and typhoons, monster tornadoes and monster fire outbreaks