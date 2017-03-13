Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, worldwide, has revealed in his new book how he married his wife despite being poor and having nothing but his “brain” and “foot wagon”.

In the book, Adeboye tells the story of his amazing transformation from debilitating poverty into a powerful man of God.

Entitled Stories of Pastor E. A. Adeboye, the man fondly called Daddy GO shares his stories through testimonies compiled by seasoned author and journalist, Bisi Daniels.

The 350-page book, a collection of testimonies emanating from his sermons, was released last week to mark his 75th birthday.

THE PROMISE OF REDEMPTION CAMP

Adeboye said that at some point in the early days, he was worried about the growth and expansion of his ministry, but God assured him of His support.

God promised to build him a city which is now the world-famous Redemption Camp.

“God’s response to me was, ‘Son, don’t ask for house because I have decided to build you a city’,’’ he said.

“That response was beyond what I could comprehend. After this encounter, I began to dream of a city where everybody would be a Christian; a city where there would be no molestation; a city where there would be no power failure or water shortages. God began to stretch my mind to see a city where His praises would fill every mouth.”

The church now has over 32,000 parishes in Nigeria, over 700 parishes in the United Kingdom, and many others spread across over 196 countries including Samoa, Fiji, Serbia, Pakistan, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates.

LEAST QUALIFIED SUITOR

When Adeboye wanted to marry his wife, Pastor Folu Adeboye, he had nothing, the author writes.

Adeboye said he was clearly the least qualified suitor among those seeking to marry his Mummy GO, as she’s fondly called.

“There were many of us contesting for the hand of my wife. I wanted to marry a beautiful princess but I was the least qualified among the many suitors.

“Out of the number, three of us were in the forefront. But I was a student, while one of us was a lawyer who owned a car. All I had was a “foot wagon” (move around on foot). I decided to let her know my financial status. I said to her, ‘Please listen. I have nothing, no money, no house, no influence, nothing’.

“I told her that if I had anything at all, it was the little brain God gave to me. ‘I have nothing to offer you except myself. If you will marry me, you will have me to yourself completely,’ I said.

“Surprisingly, she replied, ‘Because you are so honest, I will marry you‘.”

‘MOST IMPORTANT BOOK I’VE WRITTEN’

According to Daniels, the story of pastor Adeboye becomes a compelling read, when after breaking free from the vicious cycle of poverty in his family to become a lecturer at the university and living in a palatial home, he abandoned all that to live in a one-bedroom apartment in Mushin, Lagos, as general overseer of RCCG.

Daniels said he feels privileged and honoured “to work on this great book of a very great man of God; a rare person of our times, who so many people around the world are grateful to be alive to see at work for God”.

“I have written many books but this is the most important and most impactful of them all, with the promise to touch lives of many people around the world.

“Sometimes I get the sense that I was specifically prepared by the circumstances of my life in the last nine years to write this particular book,” he noted.

Daniels was the business editor of The Guardian and THISDAY between 1993 and 1996 before spending 12 years in the oil industry with Elf Petroleum Nigeria Limited and Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria.

Until recently, he was the chairman of the editorial board of THISDAY and was also the executive editor, business desk.

Daniels has written over 20 books.

‘ADEBOYE’S STORIES ARE MIRACLES’

The foreword of the book was written by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who said the life stories of Adeboye are “indeed miracles”.

“Most of Daddy’s ‘stories’ are indeed miracles, used to illustrate his sermons and show the power of God, rather than his own achievements.

“Having been a member of the church for many years and now a pastor, I have seen the efficacy of this style of preaching.

“Testimonies not only enhance the faith of others but also honour God. This book of some of the testimonies of one of the greatest servants of God in this generation is worth reading and learning from,” Osinbajo wrote.