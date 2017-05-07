Barely 24 hours after his colleagues appealed to Nigerians that he was in need financial aid for kidney failure treatment, popular Yoruba actor, Adeshina Adesanya, also known as Pastor Ajidara gave up the ghost in the early hours of today, May 7.

The demise of the 62-year-old thespian was announced by actors, Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as Mr. Latin and Yomi Fash-Lanso who both led a fund raising campaign for him.

His wife, Atinuke Adesanya, also confirmed that he died at Mercy Hospital, Onikolobo, Abeokuta, where he was receiving dialysis treatment.