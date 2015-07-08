General overseer of Believers Love World (Christ Embassy International), Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has issued a message of caution to comedians regarding using pastors as elements of jokes.
Oyakhilome, who made this known over the weekend during a church gathering which takes place every first Sunday of the month, said, the message was not from him but from God. The praise and worship section was led by Eben and the prayer section was led by pastor Deola.
Inspired by the Holy spirit, Pastor Chris gave answers to questions in a dialogue session. He warned comedians never to joke with men of God. According to him, those who do such will suffer the consequences.
He said: “For those of you, who are comedians, try all you can not to make fun with pastors in your comedy. Because you are going to see some comedians whose lives would be a comedy. This is what the lord said I should tell you. Because a lot of them who does such will have their lives reduced. Which means you are going to see them and say; is this you? Is this what your life has become?”
“Don’t joke with sacred things. Pastors occupy sacred place. You must know what to joke with and what not to joke with,” he warned.
When God wants to destroy a man he sends him against a prophet (man of God). He said there are many things to joke or play with but not with a man called by God.
51 on “Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Has A Warning Message For Nigerian Comedians”
What pastor Chris said is true becus is not gud 2 joke wt any pastor becus does who do dat in bible end dere life hopeless
we need peace and harmony all over the world,,o GOD
In The Bible, A Boy Mock A Prophet Of God, A Bear Came Out From The Bush And Devour The Boy. So, Comedians Be Warned
I want to thank pastor oyakilome for the message. He has ear let him hear what the is saying.
Let those that ve ear let them hear what God is say to the church. commedians be warned.
Some pastor have even forgotten the book of psalm 1 vs 1.they now invite them inside the church and laugh as they insult the holy ghost in the name for joke. God have mercy
The Pastors are the Levi’s of our time,so comedians be warned.
Right on point Pastor, am always amazed to see some of these comedians insult just anyone all in the name of comedy. there are indeed many things to joke about not the word of God or the Ministers you have been warned!
Comedian should stop making fun of pastors the should pray for them .let us give respect to God
pastor u sabi lie die,u knw want make akpororo spoil ur market
who is a comedian and who is oyakhilome, pls park well jare make I chop
Leave that matter! I thought you would have caution those who call the nameo our Creator in vain thereby breaking one of His important commandments. Are you God?
Are you God? Caution them who break His commandment by calling the name of the Lord in vain, not you mortals.
Please never jok with man of God because God use man to pass the message to man
not only pastors alone also alfa,s
he is absolutely correct; so comedians; take note
I no follow ooh I no want God’s wrath upon me.
Calvary greetings you all. Am a minister of the gospel and is high time comedians respect and honour men of God if they want to leave long. to before is to before warn. reframe from that all those concerned so that it will be well with you all.
Shalom
Obey
D solid foundation of God stand sealed. He knew who are he’s {a word is enough 4 d wise}
What d man of god said is 100 percent coret
Let obey the vice of God
Let us respect God and also respect his ministers
bovi u don hear ba?
I wonder why somebody will be calling the name in vain. Dragging the name of Jesus to mud. Ridicule the the holy spirit. Pls i urge the to stop because the are attracting destruction to themselves. May God help use to better understanding of his word in Jesus name
There is God oooo.
comediams abey stop yeh e no good …….i go die gordon basket m ..ali baba funy effizy shailaw una do hear no bi play oh na truth
pastor chris,as u dey fine ur bele,na so dem dey fine dia bele,so wetin GOD get for u as well,allow dem buy dia own private jet,as u dey chop since nobdy dey complain o nd GOD no vex for u,i’ve a message for u as well,GOD said share all u’ve to masses?tanks
ehh ehhm pastor,make i ask u sumtin self,u dey forget say job scars for we country,nd corruption surround us hia,must of our people blind nd dem dey fear to talk like man like FELA,so comedians anybdy wen dey do wrong finish am,weada politicians or pastors,common civilian,reasons because comedian also pass message,so pastor fine ur wrongs nd correct dem,leav GOD say
pastor chris,as u dey fine ur bele,na so dem dey fine dia bele,so wetin GOD get for u as well,allow dem buy dia own private jet,as u dey chop since nobdy dey complain o nd GOD no vex for u,i’ve a message for u as well,GOD said share all u’ve to the masses?tanks
now a higher oracle has spoken, let him that has ear hear what God is saying to comedian. some us should know how to talk to men of GOD.u reduce your life when you insult them, the evidence will be clear sooner than later
Though they make us life, but its blaspheming. But many men of God are also comedians in their various churches when its time to collect money in the name of God. The comedians should also take caution. Do you take it as a joke when you ask the ladies or women who paid you to come and listen to your joke if they can deny it if they have not been involved in sex before they got married? Its an insult and embarrassing mop
Great read! I stand by what Pastor Chris is saying. Those comedians should listen to him.
