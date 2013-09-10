Pastor William Kumuyi, General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry has disowned the controversial videos of a ‘prophetess’ and others who claimed to have died, gone to heaven and came back to narrate their extra-terrestrial experience.
In the controversial videos being sold all over Nigeria, two women and a boy claimed they died, went to heaven and came back to narrate what they said God showed them.
One of such CDs is that of a Sierra Leonean woman, simply called Sister Linda Ngaujah. Linda said she died and was shown happenings in heaven and hell and that many of the members of a large church on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway are on their way to hell and that the founder of a leading church in Lagos should repent as he allegedly acquired his powers from the devil, saying that a Bishop of another large congregation and his members are not even recognised in heaven.
She added that women who used rubber and wool to plait their hair will go to hell as it is a sin and that the only way for people to be prepared for heaven is to go back to the old Deeper Life Bible Church’s method of dressing.
The video CDs released by Linda is causing serious controversy in the church of God as some women in Deeper Life, who plait rubber hair have vowed never to do so again as they want to get to heaven.
Some female worshippers have even shaved their hair in one Christian Assembly in Ikorodu, saying that they don’t want to have anything to do with attachment as they want to get to heaven.
Another person who claimed to have gone to heaven said she saw the late wife of Kumuyi, Biodun, in heaven and narrated her encounter there.
Other CDs were released by Margaret Amure from Church of God Mission, who also claimed to have gone to heaven and another 10-year old boy from Edo, named Samuel.
Reacting to this development on Sunday during the church service, Pastor Kumuyi warned members of his church not to have anything to do with such CDs as these are the last days where many people would come up with different things to deceive the church of God.
Kumuyi urged members of the church not to waste their money on such CDs, saying that the church should not rely on purported CDs of people who claimed to have gone to heaven to come back to produce CDs to sell to people narrating their encounter.
He referred to Linda’s CD which said people need to dress like Deeper Life to get to heaven, saying that “if you dress like Deeper Life without salvation and sanctification, will you get to heaven? These are the last days.”
The man of God emphasized that dressing like Deeper Life would not take anybody to heaven but that righteousness and holiness of heart are the keys to getting to the kingdom of God and warned members to desist from lwatching such CDs.
Kumuyi further said that one of the people who claimed to have gone to heaven said they saw Mummy Kumuyi in the kingdom of God, saying that he did not need such CD to know that his wife was in heaven and that the word of God has told us the criteria for getting to His kingdom.
According to him, such people were merely deceiving the people, saying that when Apostle Paul was translated to heaven and came back, he did not produce CDs about what he saw in heaven and began to sell them.
“When Jesus raised Lazarus from the dead, Lazarus did not go about telling people that this was what he saw in heaven. We should rest on the word of God to tell us what we need to know about heaven and how to get there. How do you know that they have actually gone to heaven? These are the last days. Don’t waste your money on buying these CDs,” he stated.
Thank God ,pastor W F Kumuyi has enlighten every heavenly minded believers .the bible has clearly defined mode of dressing and like the pastor has said all those going to heaven and coming back are looking for ways of making money.
We all need to be guided
But wait, looking for evidence, it does involve memory recollecting such as CDs, story Books etc bringing previous into present. Mr B said such story 30 years ago.Is only by faith we meet with God almighty. I thank God for who he is. Hell is beneath while heaven is with God. Alleluija
All i know is that God Has The Answer
I so much respect and appreciate my pastor position, though I am not disputing the revelations. But the more you listen to some of those revelation, the more one got confused.
Outward appearance never grant an entrance to heaven. Purity within and without is the standard. How many women both old and young with Christian appearance keep malice. envy people. gossip . fly at night, shed innocent blood, some young lady with Christian appearance no earring, but are terrible fornicator will they go to heaven without genuine repentance?
pastor kumuyi GOD BLESS YOUR MINISTRY AND FAMILY
Very practical and iconoclastic, that’s vintage Pastor Kumuyi at his best. Thanks for this enlightenment. Those have ears, let them hear. And those who have eyes, let them read.
Pastor kumuyi is wrong and right at the same time. Right for saying that a believer should not serve God by following the revelations but to keep to the word. He is also wrong for generalizing the condemnation because some of those testimonies have brought great revival to the church and they are genuine and the people who gave it, don’t know how money is made from it. There are many fake ones that is why we are to have discerning spirit as believers. Deeper life is a one man church and even the brother that died right there in their retreat and the Lord took him to heaven and hell and he was restored to life with a message from the Lord was quenched by the leadership of deeper life church and he wrote how they battled to keep the message from reaching out. Deeper life was my church before and I know them.
So which church are you attending now that is not one man church? I strongly believe that you don’t need people who claimed to have gone to heaven and returned to tell you how to make heaven. Bible is the standard on how to make heaven.
CRITICS WILL BOUNCE ON EVERY TRUTH.GOD DOES NOT LIE AS WE HUMANS ARE AWARE OF CRIMINAL ACTIVITIES OF THE OCCULTMEN IN CHURCHES ALL OVER NIGERIA.PASTOR KUMUYI DOES NOT OWE APPOLOGY TO ANYONE AS GOD’S WORDS FROM LINDA,ETC ARE CLEAR FOR ANY SINCERE SOUL TO SEE. THESE SELF ACCLAIMED PASTORS ON LAGOS-IBADAN EXPRESS WAY SHOULD GO BACK TO THE SCRIPTURE,REPENT OR GO TO HELL LIKE IDAHOSA AND OTHERS. LEAVE KUMUYI ALONE PLEASE AS HE DOES NOT EVEN KNOW OR SEND ANYBODY TO SPEAK BUT GOD IS THE ONE SPEAKING TO THOSE WITH EARS.HELLFIRE IS REAL AND THE WEALTH YOU ACCUMULATE SHALL FAIL YOU OH NIGERIAN MATERIALISTIC CHURCH LEADERS AND FOLLOWERS!
u can only b deceived if u r not grounded in the word of God.l don’t need revelation coming 4rm d pit of hell to tell me about heaven & hell or hw one shud dress.pls let Bible b ur guide.
When the rich man whose story Jesus narrated with Lazarus wanted father Abraham to send missionaries from heaven with the gospel so that his relatives will repent, father Abraham simply responded that it was not necessary as the messages and messengers on earth were said to be enough(see Luke 16:27-31). We do not need messages from those who claim to have been in heaven and return before we witness revival of the church. Pastor Kumuyi, thank you sir.
and is true oh Stephen , u re right.
You must be genuinely born again, and work out your salvation with fear and trembling by daily sanctification, pure heart, righteousness and holiness. Above all abide in Love and forgiveness.
PASTOR KUMUYI IS RIGHT.THOSE REVELATIONS ARE ALSO RIGHT.THEY ONLY NEED TO BE CLEARED OF LITTLE HUMAN ERROR IN THE IR INTEPRETATION OF PARTS OF THE REVELATIONS. NO JEZEBELIAN DRESSING AND PAINTING WILL GO TO HEAVEN.WHAT YOU WEAR IS A FUNCTION OF THE KIND OF SPIRIT IN YOU.QED 0 M 7
lord help me by your grace to make it
Honestly Pastor kumuyi is a true man of God I wish other pastors in our country (Nigeria) could follow his foot step nd tel believers of Christ the true gosple of Christ.bt today many pastors are lover of money cos of dat many pastors have abandoned dia cal from Christ.many become politician try to deceive many Christians.may God help us.