Women fond of wearing male wears like trousers have been warned to desist it from wearing such or else they won’t inherit the kingdom of God.

The General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka who said this on Sunday while addressing a large crowd of worshipers at the just concluded International crusade titled; ‘From Sorrow To Joy’ at the Chosen Revival Ground, ljesha, Lagos also warned women to desist from adorning their bodies with artificial makeups, as such unholy practices were sins against God.

He said: “I want to tell you, you don’t need extra eye, makeup or bangle or attachment at all. You don’t need to dress and show your nakedness, your ass, your chest, your armpit, your tummy, your waist, your lap….that is sin. Cover your body properly.

And if you are a young man and you are doing jerry coil and you make your hair like a woman, use some funny language…and when they ask you where are you from and you say Naija instead of Nigeria, something is wrong with you. The Bible tells us that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God. .

If you are a woman wearing trousers that’s a sin. If you are a man wearing skirt and blouse, that’s an abomination. Search your life, repent of your sin and God will show you mercy. God loves you. It is not the will of God that any soul should perish.”