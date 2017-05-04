The Assistant General Overseer and Pastor-in-charge of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, West African coast, Pastor Olu Obanure dies.

He became the Assistant General Overseer in charge of Establishment following his investiture at the 64th Annual Convention of the church last August.

A statement by the assistant general overseer, Admin and Personnel, Pastor Funso Odesola, said the 65-year-old clergyman died May 2, 2017 nine months after he was appointed as assistant General Overseer.

He had operated from Ghana.

The statement had read: “Pastor Olu Obanure was appointed the assistant general overseer in charge of Establishment during the 64th Annual Convention of the Mission in August 2016.

“He had served the Mission in such various capacities as the special assistant to the general overseer (Admin/Personnel) pastor-in charge of West Coast with base in Accra Ghana and as the provincial pastor, Northern Province 5 with headquarters in Abuja.

“The Kogi-state born man of God had a Masters Degree in Communications and Language Arts from the University of Ibadan.

“He is survived by his wife and children.”