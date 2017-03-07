Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwa Wike has been praised by Former First Lady Patience Jonathan for being a performer right from his days as a local governmetn chairman.

Patience Jonathan who also praised Wike for his giant strides since he assumed office as Rivers Governor in May 2015 added that she will continue to support the governor even if he defects to another political party

She siad he has performed more than his predecessor’s eight years government

‘You will know Governor Wike is really working, when you see people comparing his less than two-year government to Amaechi’s eight years government.

”Mr. Projects, continue. You have always delivered in all your leadership and appointments.

”To me you are also Mr Development because I have followed you from the beginning as a local government chairman while I was staying in Rumuepirikom.

”The Governor of the Year, may God continue to direct, protect and bless you. My support for you is to the extent that even if you join the APC, I will still support you.”

The former first lady made the comments at the burial ceremony of the father of the Rivers state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman, Bro Felix Obuah recently.

Among those who attended the event were former governors of the state Sir Peter Odili and Sir Celestine Omehia.