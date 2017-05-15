Former First Lady Patience Jonathan, Senate President Bukola Saraki; Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives; Ghali Na’Abba, former speaker of the house of reps are among the dignitaries that graced the launch of ‘Antidote for Corruption’, a book authored by Senator Dino Melaye.

Mohammed Bello, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT) was also at the programme that took place at the Shehu Musa Yar’ Adua centre in Abuja.

Speaking at the occasion, Na’Abba said corruption in the country is often defined from a subjective perspective.

He described the menace as a failure of leadership in the country.

Defining corruption as any form of social deviance‎, the former speaker said Nigerians must come to a consensus of what constitutes corruption.

According to him, the definition of corruption is usually coloured by ethnic and religious sentiments.

“There is no consensus on what constitutes corruption most definitions of corruption in Nigeria have been subjective,” he said.

“Corruption is not only in matters of finance, corruption also means deviance. It is simply a failure of leadership. It is social deviance. Nepotism, stealing and all social deviance is corruption.”

Melaye is the senator representing Kogi west.