Following a court order that unfroze her account believed to contain about $5.8m, former first lady, Patience Jonathan, was on Monday sighted at the Maitama branch of Skye Bank in Abuja.

The Federal High Court in Lagos had on Thursday, April 6 directed that the freeze order on the account be cancelled.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the former first lady was at the Skye Bank branch on Monday until 4:05 p.m. when she departed. She declined to speak to reporters who sought to know why she was at the bank.

A source, however, told NAN that while at the bank, Mrs Jonathan briefly met an Executive Director of the bank.

One of her aides, who declined to disclose his name, told journalists that “everything was okay.”