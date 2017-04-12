

It has been revealed that former first lady, Patience Jonathan was on Tuesday, April 11 able to withdraw $100,000 from her unblocked Skye Bank account for medical treatment.

It was further learnt she had intention of withdrawing $5 million but the bank could not give her due to lack of funds.

The former First Lady, Speaking through her solicitor, Barrister Charles Ogboli, said she withdrew some of the money in her account to ensure the bank’s compliance by the court order. “She wanted to withdraw $5 million on Friday but unfortunately there was no funds and they (the bank) pleaded with her that she can withdraw $100,000 in order to comply with the order of court.

They have complied fully with the order of court,” he said. “Therefore the Notice of Appeal (by the EFCC) came late. The Notice and Stay of Execution is a mere application. And we are talking of court order. Appeal has not been entered yet; records have not been transferred from the lower court to the Court of Appeal.