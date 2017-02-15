Patience Ozokwor, a veteran Nollywood actress popularly known as Mama G is well known for her role as wicked mother-in-law, wicked step mother among other wicked roles.

The actress who last year revealed she had an encounter with Christ last January and became born again has disclosed that she nearly fell out with her daughter when she answered God’s call to go into evangelism to win souls for God.

Mama G, as she is popularly called, made the revelation while preaching at the Power House Interdenominational Worship Centre Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, during the grand finale of the church’s 40-day fasting and prayer programme.

The actress said the incident did not weigh her down or discourage her from going ahead with her assignment as she has won many souls for God.

“This is my one year in the service of God. God called me to work for him and I obeyed immediately. When I answered the call, my daughter queried me. She asked why I decided to go into evangelism and I explained to her. She misunderstood me and we had issues.

“I kept working for God. I have won many souls since last year and I am happy for it,”

Mrs. Ozokwor advised teenage girls to preserve their bodies, warning that many of them may end up getting pregnant during this year’s valentine. She further said evil acts should not be associated with Valentine if at all Valentine is worthy of celebration.

“Valentine is not in the scripture and anything that is not in the bible should be discarded”. “Who is Valentine? The one that suffered for me and you is Jesus who should be celebrated.

“If the kind of love that Valentine has shown to people is for people to make love to each other without getting married, then it is against the will of God.

“People should show love to their fellow human beings on daily basis. Your neighbor is the first person that you should show love.

“Everyday is love day for me and there is no special day that is meant for love. What people are doing today in the name of love is lust.”