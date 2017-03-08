A new director of Defense Information has been apppointed and his name is Major-General John Enenche.

Mr. Enenche replaces Rabe Abubakar, a Brigadier General, who is now Director of Information Management in the Department of Civil Military Affairs, Army Headquarters.

Until his appointment as defence spokesperson, Mr. Enenche was Defence Liaison Officer at Defence Headquarters. He has since taken over with effect from 6 March 2017.

Idoma born Gen. Enenche is the elder brother of Dr. Paul Enenche of Dunamis International church and also the son of the paramount ruler of Ogbadibo LGA of Benue State, Chief D Enenche.

The new spokesperson was among the 227 top army officers whose elevations were announced in December 2016. His promotion to major general took effect from September 19, 2016.