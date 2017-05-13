Manchester United Midfielder, Paul Pogba has lost his father, Fassou Antoine Pogba according to reports in France.

He was reported to have died at 79.

Le Parisien reports that the sad news was confirmed to them by the family Friday night.

Fassou is said to have been treated for a long-term illness before his death. He appeared in the stands for France’s draw with Switzerland during Euro 2016, with his other two sons Florentin and Mathias wearing shirts saying “Happy Father’s Day” in French.

Pogba’s father appeared weak but delighted to be in the company of his sons.

In March this year, Pogba shared an image on Instagram giving his dad a 79th birthday cake. He captioned the image: “Happy birthday dear Dad, I feel blessed to be your son #pogdaddy #fighter #pogbance.”