Big Brother Naija housemate Kemen has been disqualified and evicted because of a video which emerged where he was touching Tboss in bed while she was sleeping.

The official partners of the Big Brother Naija Reality TV Show, Payporte has released a statement regarding the disqualification of housemate, Kemen from the competition.

In a statement released by Payporte on its social media page, the Official partners of the reality TV show confirmed Kemen sexually harassed Tboss.

See below:

“Hello Everyone,

Based on last night’s footage of @Kemen_fitness making sexual moves on @officialtboss_ which sparked a large outrage, we will like to make our stance known on this matter.

PayPorte is strongly against sexual harassment and perversion and we strongly condemn Kemen’s actions.

We believe individuals whether under the influence of alcohol or being sober, should have high morals.

We will be taking a decisive action on this. We will be updating you shortly.”

See photo: