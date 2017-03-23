The Ahmed Makarfi faction of the Peoples Democratic Party has said God will use the party to reposition the country in spite of its current leadership crisis.

Dayo Adeyeye, PDP National Caretaker Committee’s Publicity Secretary, Dayo Adeyeye, made the remark on Thursday, March 23 urging Nigerians to keep faith with the party because it would surmount its challenges.

In a statement, Adeyeye said that the crisis in the party was not unexpected, but stressed that it would overcome it’s problems and emerge strong and better “to take its rightful position in the country’s political space.’’

The statement reads, “I believe that the present crisis we are having in PDP is not completely unexpected given the fact that the party was in power for 16 years.

“Being out of power will necessarily create its own problem and unfortunately, we have the introduction of a foreign agent into the party, which has complicated all matters.

“I believe the matter will be resolved one way or the other soonest and from this present crisis, we may even have a strong party.

“Those who seem to be in comfort today causing trouble, their own problem would soon visit them.

“I am not worried; I put my faith and hope in God and I know that this matter would soon be resolved in a manner that would favour us and majority of Nigerians, by the grace of God.

“So, Nigerians should not lose hope as the crisis would soon be resolved.’’